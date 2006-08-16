Comedy
LAUGH-IN The New York Comedy Festival announces its lineup for the annual stand-up event held at venues throughout the city. Featured comedians include Denis Leary, Howie Mandel, actress Queen Latifah, Artie Lange, and animator Robert Smigel, who gives a talk and presents clips of his work during “Welcome to the Funhouse.” Tickets on sale today. Tuesday, November 7 through Sunday, November 12, 8 p.m. For complete information, go to nycomedyfestival.com.
