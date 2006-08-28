Comedy
TESTING, TESTING The “Eating It” comedy series allows performers to experiment with new material in front of audiences. This week’s performers include comedians Wendy Spero, Kevin Brennan, and Marc Maron.A presenter on Comedy Central, Tom Shillue, is host of the event. Tonight, 8 p.m., the Frying Pan, Pier 63, 23rd Street and the West Side Highway, 212-989-6363, $8.
