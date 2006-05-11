Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
FRENCH TURMOIL A French-Algerian choreographer, Rachid Ouramdane, presents his piece “Discreet Deaths,” which combines his interpretations of teenage culture with themes of current geopolitical conflicts. Tonight and tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-675-4234, $20 general, $12 members, students, and seniors.
