IRISH EYES Members of Siamsa Tire – also known as the National Folk Theater of Ireland – Jonathan Kelliher and Joanne Barry, join visual artist Andrew Duggan for a multimedia project featuring videos of spontaneous dancing across the city. Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Location One, 26 Greene St., between Grand and Canal streets, 212-334-3347, free.
