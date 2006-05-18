This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

IRISH EYES Members of Siamsa Tire – also known as the National Folk Theater of Ireland – Jonathan Kelliher and Joanne Barry, join visual artist Andrew Duggan for a multimedia project featur ing videos of spontaneous dancing across the city. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Location One, 26 Greene St., between Grand and Canal streets, 212-334-3347, free.

ANGKOR WAT The Japanese dance artists Eiko and Koma collaborate with the Reyum Painting Collective for “Cambodian Stories,” a presentation of action-painting through dance. The founder of the collective, Daravuth Ly, presents a lecture, and a post-performance question-and-answer session is offered. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Asia Society, 725 Park Ave. at 70th Street, 212-517-2742, $20 general, $16 members, students, and seniors.