Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PREMIER STEPS Choreographer Zvi Gotheiner presents two new pieces, “Les Noces” and “12A.” “Les Noces” examines marriage as set to a score by Stravinsky, and “12A” explores the superstitions behind the number 13. Wednesday through Sunday, Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19 St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-924-0077, $25 general, $15 students and seniors.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.