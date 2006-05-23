This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PREMIER STEPS Choreographer Zvi Gotheiner presents two new pieces, “Les Noces” and “12A.””Les Noces” examines marriage as set to a score by Stravinsky, and “12A” explores the superstitions behind the number 13. Tomorrow through Sunday, Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-924-0077, $25 general, $15 students and seniors.

COOL MOVES The dance company Step Afrika blends the popular black dance style, steppin’, with traditional African dances and hip-hop.The event is presented by the artists collective, Urban I.D. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Riverbank State Park, Cultural Center, 145th Street and Riverside Drive, 212-459-1854, $5.

AFRICAN WEEKEND The weekend-long DanceAfrica festival features performances by the Creative Outlet Dance Theatre of Brooklyn, the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, and the BAM/Restoration DanceAfrica Ensemble.The festival also features a shopping bazaar in the BAM parking lots, and DanceAfrica master classes with performer Peru Negro. Friday through Sunday, performances, Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., classes, Sunday, noon and 2 p.m., BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, 718-636-4100, $20-$45 for performances, $8 general, $5 children for classes.