COOL MOVES The dance company Step Afrika blends a popular black dance style, stepping, with traditional African dances and hip-hop. The event is presented by the artists collective, Urban I.D. Today, 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Riverbank State Park, Cultural Center, 145th Street and Riverside Drive, 212-459-1854, $5.

TAP TOIT The Department of Cultural Affairs and the Board of Education present a celebration in honor of the birthday of Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and of National Tap Dance day.Tap dancers are invited to perform with a live jazz band. Tonight, 7 p.m., Le Petit Versailles Garden, 346 Houston St., between avenues B and C, 212-475-0588, $5.