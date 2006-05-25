The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COOL MOVES The dance company Step Afrika blends a popular black dance style, stepping, with traditional African dances and hip-hop. The event is presented by the artists collective, Urban I.D. Today, 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Riverbank State Park, Cultural Center, 145th Street and Riverside Drive, 212-459-1854, $5.

TAP TOIT The Department of Cultural Affairs and the Board of Education present a celebration in honor of the birthday of Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and of National Tap Dance day.Tap dancers are invited to perform with a live jazz band. Tonight, 7 p.m., Le Petit Versailles Garden, 346 Houston St., between avenues B and C, 212-475-0588, $5.

