AFRICAN WEEKEND The weekend-long DanceAfrica festival features performances by the Creative Outlet Dance Theatre of Brooklyn, the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, and the BAM/Restoration DanceAfrica Ensemble. The festival also features a shopping bazaar in the BAM parking lots, and master classes with performer Peru Negro (Sunday, noon and 2 p.m.). Friday through Sunday, performances, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, Brooklyn, 718-636- 4100, $20-$45 for performances, $8 general, $5 children for classes.

HONORING HAY Dance New Amsterdam presents “Adaptations: Variations on Deborah Hay,” a tribute to a choreographer for the Judson Dance Theater. Featured dancers include Lise Serrell, Layard Thompson, and Scott Heron. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Dance New Amsterdam, 280 Broadway at Chambers Street, 212-625-8369, $17 general, $12 members.