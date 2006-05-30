This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FAIRY TALES Choreographers Lynn Brown and Lynn Marie Ruse present “Clever Hans,” a dance based on the Grimms’ fairy tale about a simpleton whose lack of common sense wreaks havoc. Dancers Alison Russell and Carmaletta Naval are featured. Tomorrow through Sunday, Wednesday-Friday and Sunday, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, 4 and 8:30 p.m., HERE Arts Center, 145 Sixth Ave., between Spring and Broome streets, 212-868-4444, $20 general, $10 members.

MEN AND WOMEN DANCE Choreographer Eliot Feld presents his dance company, the Mandance Project, with premieres of four new ballets and repertory pieces including John Cage’s “Ugha Bugha” and Steve Reich’s “Kore.” Dancers Wu-Kang Chen and Patricia Tuthill are featured. Tomorrow through Sunday, June 11, Tuesday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m., Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave. at 19th Street, 212-242-0800, $20-$42.

NEW AND OLD The Lydia Johnson Dance Company presents two premieres to music by Beethoven and Philip Glass.The company also performs two pieces from 2005, “In Conversation ( … like breathing … like flying)” and “The End of the Movie.” Friday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W. 55 St. at Ninth Avenue, 212-989-0989, $20 general, $10 students and seniors.