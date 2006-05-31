This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NATURE DANCING Mary Sheldon Scott and Jarrad Powell combine choreography skills for “Ashes and Praying Mantis,” a production inspired by references to the natural world. Featured dancers include Corrie Belfort and Ellie Sandstrom. Tomorrow through Sunday, Thurs day-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-633-1974, $12-$20.

GLASS SLIPPER The American Ballet Theatre premieres its production of “Cinderella,” with a score by Prokofiev and choreographed by James Kudelka. Friday night’s performance features the dancers Marcelo Gomes and Julie Kent. Friday through Saturday, June 10, Thursday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, 2 and 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera, 15 W. 65th St., between Broadway and Central Park West, 212-362-6000, $23-$163.

NEW AND OLD The Lydia Johnson Dance Company presents two premieres to music by Beethoven and Philip Glass. The company also performs two pieces from 2005, “In Conversation ( … like breathing … like flying)” and “The End of the Movie.” Friday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W. 55 St. at Ninth Avenue, 212-989-0989, $20 general, $10 students and seniors.