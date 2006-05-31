The New York Sun

Join
National

Dance

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Dance
Dance

NATURE DANCING Mary Sheldon Scott and Jarrad Powell combine choreography skills for “Ashes and Praying Mantis,” a production inspired by references to the natural world. Featured dancers include Corrie Belfort and Ellie Sandstrom. Tomorrow through Sunday, Thurs day-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-633-1974, $12-$20.

GLASS SLIPPER The American Ballet Theatre premieres its production of “Cinderella,” with a score by Prokofiev and choreographed by James Kudelka. Friday night’s performance features the dancers Marcelo Gomes and Julie Kent. Friday through Saturday, June 10, Thursday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, 2 and 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera, 15 W. 65th St., between Broadway and Central Park West, 212-362-6000, $23-$163.

NEW AND OLD The Lydia Johnson Dance Company presents two premieres to music by Beethoven and Philip Glass. The company also performs two pieces from 2005, “In Conversation ( … like breathing … like flying)” and “The End of the Movie.” Friday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W. 55 St. at Ninth Avenue, 212-989-0989, $20 general, $10 students and seniors.

Dance
Dance

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use