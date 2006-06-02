This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

STUDENTS AND SOLOS The director of the Dance Conservatory of New York, Valentina Kozlova,presents her company in performances of student dances choreographed by Margo Sappington.Ms.Kozlova premieres a solo dance created for her by Ms. Sappington. Friday. 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $30.

DO THE FANDANGO The Andrea Del Conte Danza Espana dance company performs flamenco dances, including the jaleo, the solea por buleria,and the fandango.Singers Alfonso Cid and Barbara Martinez are featured. Every Friday and Saturday in June, 8:30 and 10:45 p.m., Alegrias en La Nacional (Spanish National Club),239 W.14th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 917-667-2695, $15.

FAUSTIAN BARGAIN The Dzul Dance company presents “El Beso del Diablo” (“Kiss of the Devil”), exploring the Faustian theme of embracing the devil for love through Mayan interpretation. Choreographer Javier Dzul leads dancers Ruth Kaltenbach Arena, Ji-Hyun Bang, and Val Loukiano. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.,Theater 80,80 Saint Mark’s Place,between First and Second avenues, 212-352-3101, $20.

NATURE DANCING Mary Sheldon Scott and Jarrad Powell choreograph “Ashes and Praying Mantis,” a production inspired by the natural world. Featured dancers include Corrie Belfort and Ellie Sandstrom. Friday through Sunday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-633-1974, $12-$20.

FAIRY TALES Choreographers Lynn Brown and Lynn Marie Ruse present “Clever Hans,” a dance based on the Grimms’ fairy tale about a simpleton whose lack of common sense wreaks havoc. Dancers Alison Russell and Carmaletta Naval are featured. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, 4 and 8:30 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m., HERE Arts Center, 145 Sixth Ave., between Spring and Broome streets, 212-868-4444, $20 general, $10 members.

GLASS SLIPPER The American Ballet Theatre premieres its production of “Cinderella,” with a score by Prokofiev. Choreographed by James Kudelka,Friday night’s performance features the dancers Marcelo Gomes and Julie Kent. Friday through Saturday, June 10, Thursday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, 8 p.m.,Wednesday, 2 and 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera, 15 W. 65th St., between Broadway and Central Park West, 212-362-6000, $23-$163.

NEW AND OLD The Lydia Johnson Dance Company presents two premieres to music by Beethoven and Philip Glass.The company also performs two pieces from last year, “In Conversation ( … like breathing … like flying)” and “The End of the Movie.” Friday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W. 55 St. at Ninth Avenue, 212-989-0989, $20 general, $10 students and seniors.

MEN AND WOMEN DANCE Choreographer Eliot Feld presents his dance company, the Mandance Project, with premieres of four new ballets and repertory pieces including John Cage’s “Ugha Bugha” and Steve Reich’s “Kore.” Dancers Wu-Kang Chen and Patricia Tuthill are featured.

Through Sunday, June 11, Tuesday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m., Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave. at 19th Street, 212-242-0800, $20-$42.