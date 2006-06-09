This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FACE DOWN Nina Winthrop and Dancers and the Danspace Project presents “That’s Me – I’m the One Lying Down Over There,” a fusion of four pieces that combine dance with video presentations. Through Sunday, 8:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E. 10th St. at Second Avenue, 212-674-8194, $15 general, $12 students and seniors.

DANCE FEST The “Dance Legacy Continues” festival features the Rod Rodgers Dance Company and the East Village Dance Project in a series of spring concerts and a benefit for the two companies. The premiere of Kim Grier’s “All I Want Is You” and a spoken word prologue by Nikki Giovanni, “The Women Gather,” are featured. Through Sunday, times vary, Abrons Arts Center, Harry De-Jur Playhouse, Henry Street Settlement, 466 Grand St., between Clinton and Montgomery streets, 212-674-9066, $10-$25. For complete information, go to rodrodgersdance.com.