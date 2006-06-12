Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CAPRICIOUS BEHAVIOR The Brooklyn Ballet presents a performance of “Caprice,” choreographed by artistic director Lynn Parkerson. The performance features 10 ballet dancers and two street dancers, combining classical moves with breakdancing and the pop and lock style. Thursday, 6 p.m., Tobacco Warehouse at Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park, corner of Water and New Dock streets, 718-802-0603, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.