This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SPANISH SURPRISE The Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana dance company presents two premieres, “Burlador,” about the legend of Don Juan, and “Imagenes Flamencas,” an homage to traditional flamenco dancing. The pieces are choreographed by Carlota Santana and Antonio Hidalgo. Tonight through Sunday, Tuesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave. at 19th Street, 212-242-0800, $40.

DESERTS AND THE CITY H.T. Chen and Dancers presents “Shift,” a dance emphasizing movement from different world locales, including the Gobi Desert and downtown Manhattan. Dancers include Maria Garvey, Dionysios Mitsios, and Chia-Chen Belle Shen. Tomorrow through Saturday, Wednesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-924-0077, $25 general, $15 students and seniors.

CAPRICIOUS BEHAVIOR The Brooklyn Ballet presents a performance of “Caprice,” choreographed by artistic director Lynn Parkerson.The performance features 10 ballet dancers and two street dancers, combining classical moves with breakdancing and the pop and lock style. Thursday, 6 p.m., Tobacco Warehouse at Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park, corner of Water and New Dock streets, Brooklyn, 718-802-0603, free.

A LITTLE DISTURBED The Notes in Motion dance company performs “Disturbance,” choreographed by Amanda Selwyn. Dancers include Brooke Dairman, Grace Eichinger, Natalie L’Etoile, and Heather Panikkar. Thursday through Saturday, Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W. 55th St. at Ninth Avenue, 212-868-4444, $35, $75 for Saturday night gala.