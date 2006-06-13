The New York Sun

Join
National

Dance

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Dance
Dance

SPANISH SURPRISE The Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana dance company presents two premieres, “Burlador,” about the legend of Don Juan, and “Imagenes Flamencas,” an homage to traditional flamenco dancing. The pieces are choreographed by Carlota Santana and Antonio Hidalgo. Tonight through Sunday, Tuesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave. at 19th Street, 212-242-0800, $40.

DESERTS AND THE CITY H.T. Chen and Dancers presents “Shift,” a dance emphasizing movement from different world locales, including the Gobi Desert and downtown Manhattan. Dancers include Maria Garvey, Dionysios Mitsios, and Chia-Chen Belle Shen. Tomorrow through Saturday, Wednesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-924-0077, $25 general, $15 students and seniors.

CAPRICIOUS BEHAVIOR The Brooklyn Ballet presents a performance of “Caprice,” choreographed by artistic director Lynn Parkerson.The performance features 10 ballet dancers and two street dancers, combining classical moves with breakdancing and the pop and lock style. Thursday, 6 p.m., Tobacco Warehouse at Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park, corner of Water and New Dock streets, Brooklyn, 718-802-0603, free.

A LITTLE DISTURBED The Notes in Motion dance company performs “Disturbance,” choreographed by Amanda Selwyn. Dancers include Brooke Dairman, Grace Eichinger, Natalie L’Etoile, and Heather Panikkar. Thursday through Saturday, Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W. 55th St. at Ninth Avenue, 212-868-4444, $35, $75 for Saturday night gala.

Dance
Dance

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use