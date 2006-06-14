Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
DANCE FEST The LaMaMa theater collective presents La MaMa Moves!, a month-long dance festival featuring 50 different choreographers and groups. The festival opens with “Duets,” a series of short duo performances including dancers Tom Pearson and Zach Morris, Peter Sciscioli and Robbie Cook, and Patricia Hoffbauer and George Emilio Sanchez. Friday, 10 p.m., La MaMa, 74 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-475-7710, $10.
