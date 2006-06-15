This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CAPRICIOUS BEHAVIOR The Brooklyn Ballet presents a performance of “Caprice,” choreographed by artistic director Lynn Parkerson.The performance features 10 ballet dancers and two street dancers, combining classical moves with breakdancing and the pop and lock style. Tonight, 6 p.m., Tobacco Warehouse at Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park, corner of Water and New Dock streets, Brooklyn, 718-802-0603, free.

ASIAN TRADITIONS South Korean dancer Myung Soo Kim presents “Arirang: Korean Ritual Solos,” a collection of shamanic and contemporary dances.The dances are inspired by the political conflict between North and South Korea. Through Sunday, Wednesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m., Duke Theater, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-239-6200, $25-$35.

DANCE SHAKESPEARE The National Dance Institute presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a three-day series of performances featuring children re-enact ing the Shakespearean play through ballet, jazz, and hip-hop dancing.The dance is directed by Kay Gayner. Monday night’s performance benefits the Institute. Saturday through Monday, Saturday, 3 and 6 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Monday, 6:30 p.m., 108 Amsterdam Ave. at 65th Street, $10 in advance, $15 at doors, $100 for benefit performance.