Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
DANCE SHAKESPEARE The National Dance Institute presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a three-day series of performances featuring children reenacting the Shakespearean play through ballet, jazz, and hip-hop dancing. The dance is directed by Kay Gayner. Monday night’s performance benefits the Institute. Saturday through Monday, Saturday, 3 and 6 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Monday, 6:30 p.m., 108 Amsterdam Ave. at 65th Street, $10 in advance, $15 at doors, $100 for benefit performance.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.