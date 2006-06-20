This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SWING STEPS The opening night of Lincoln Center’s outdoor dancing festival Midsummer Night Swing features the music of the Jonathan Stout Orchestra with vocalist Hilary Alexander. Swing dancing classes are taught by instructors Pierre Dulaine and Yvonne Marceau. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-721-6500, $15.

DOUBLE DANCE The Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts presents a two-part piece, “Women in the Raw.” The first part features choreographer Marlies Yearby and composer Nioka Workman, and the second part features dancer Nia Love in “Let the Eagle Scream.” Friday, 7 p.m., Kumble Theater, 1 University Plaza, between Flatbush and DeKalb avenues, Brooklyn, 718-488-1624, $10.