DANCE POETRY Flamenco dancer Rafael Amargo performs in “Poeta en Nueva York,” along with the American Ballet Theatre’s Angel Corella,and ballet performer Rasta Thomas.The piece is based on the poetry of Federico Garcia Lorca. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., New York City Center, 55th Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-581-1212, $35-$85.

CHILDREN’S SWING Lincoln Center presents a special children’s event for the Midsummer Night Swing festival. Ballroom, tango, and swing dance lessons are offered. Instructors include Pierre Dulaine and Yvonne Marceau. Saturday, 11 a.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-721-6500, $5.