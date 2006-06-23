This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DOUBLE DANCE The Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts presents a two-part piece, “Women in the Raw.” The first part features choreographer Marlies Yearby and composer Nioka Workman, and the second part features dancer Nia Love in “Let the Eagle Scream.” Friday, 7 p.m., Kumble Theater, 1 University Plaza, between Flatbush and DeKalb avenues, Brooklyn, 718-488-1624, $10.

BROOKLYN REFUGEES The LaMaMa Moves Dance Blast festival presents “Children of UR,” a program of dance featuring performers from the defunct Williamsburg dance studio UR. Dancers include David Neumann, Zach Steele, and Karinne Keithley. Friday, 10 p.m., La MaMa, 74 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-475-7710, $10.