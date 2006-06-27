The New York Sun

FESTIVAL END The LaMaMa Moves! dance festival ends with week-long performances of two pieces, “Mavericks in Motion” and “Border Jumping.” “Mavericks in Motion” features dancers Jonah Bokaer, Bhavani Lee, and Abby Chen, and “Border Jumping” features an international cast including American dancer Bill Irwin, Malaysian dancer Mei-Yin Ng, and Romanian dancer Natasa Trifan. “Mavericks,” Thursday through Sunday, July 9, “Border Jumping,” July 6-9, Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 and 8 p.m., La MaMa, 74 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-475-7710 , $10.

WATER DANCE The American Ballet Theatre continues its season at the Metropolitan Opera House with a performance of “Swan Lake.” Dancers include Irina Dvorovenko, Diana Vishneva, and Marcelo Gomes. Through Saturday, Tuesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 1 and 8 p.m., Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, between Broadway and Columbus Avenue, 212-477-3030, $23-$88.

