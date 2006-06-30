Dance
SALSA AND SWING Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing festival continues with Salsa Saturday, featuring Alex Torres y Su Orquesta. The chacha, merengue, bomba, and salsa dances are all featured. Classes are taught by Franklin Ayala. On July 4, the festival presents Big Band Tuesday, featuring the Jo Thompson and the JC Heard Orchestra, directed by Walt Szymanski.Saturday and Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-721-6500, $15.
