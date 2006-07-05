This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TAP TO IT The Tap City Dance Company, featuring the Tap City Youth Ensemble, gathers to talk, answer questions, and perform. Featured dancers include Tony Waag, Mable Lee, Harold Cromer, and Nate Cooper. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

SING AND DANCE The Evolve Theater Series presents “Zenith 5,” an opera and ballet based on environmental current events. The piece is composed by John Moran, and features dancers Katherine Brook, Mina Nishimura, and Popo Tso, and vocalist Joseph Keckler . Friday through Friday, July 28, 8 p.m., Galapagos, 70 N. 6th St., between Kent and Wythe avenues, 718-384-4586, $10 in advance, $12 at door.