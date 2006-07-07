Dance
TWINKLE TOES The Laraine Goodman Dance Company celebrates the start of the Tap City festival with a summer tap jam featuring dancers Michela Marino Lerman, Anke Fröhlich, Megan Haungs, and Toes Tiranoff. Drummer Bernice Brooks and keyboardist Kuni Mikami also perform. Saturday, 8 p.m., the HUB Station, 73 Morton St., between Hudson and Greenwich streets, 212-475-0588, $5 suggested donation.
