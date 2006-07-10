The New York Sun

Join
National

Dance

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Dance
Dance

STAYIN’ ALIVE Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing festival continues with Midsummer Night Fever, a program of 1970s disco favorites. Featured performers include Maxine Nightingale and DJ Nelson “Paradise” Roman, and dance instructors include a teacher at Millennium Hustle, Lori Brizzi. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-721-6500, $15.

Dance
Dance

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use