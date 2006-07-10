Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
STAYIN’ ALIVE Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing festival continues with Midsummer Night Fever, a program of 1970s disco favorites. Featured performers include Maxine Nightingale and DJ Nelson “Paradise” Roman, and dance instructors include a teacher at Millennium Hustle, Lori Brizzi. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-721-6500, $15.
