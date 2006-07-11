This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DANCE ALL NIGHT Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing festival rolls along tonight with Big Band Tuesday, featuring the City Rhythm Orchestra and dance instructor Paolo Lanna.Tomorrow, the festival presents Midsummer Night Fever, a program of 1970s disco favorites. Performers and instructors include Maxine Nightingale, DJ Nelson “Paradise” Roman, and Lori Brizzi. The Boilermaker Jazz Band performs hot jazz, ragtime, and swing on Thursday, and Li’l Ronnie and the Grand Dukes perform their hard-swinging jazz on Friday. Tonight through Friday, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-721-6500, $15.

EARTHQUAKE MOVES The Capacitor dance company performs “Digging in the Dark,” a program of dance, circus acts, and video art inspired by the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.The piece is choreographed by Jodi Lomask, and composers include geophysicists at the University of California–Berkeley and Stanford University, Sander Caldwell and Antoine Guitton. Tomorrow through Sunday, July 30, Wednesday–Sunday, 8 p.m., American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-352-3101, $35.