SWING OVERVIEW Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing festival presents Big Band Swing, featuring the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra led by trombonist Buddy Morrow. On Wednesday, the Brave Combo band plays requests from the audience, ranging from the cha-cha and salsa to rock and jazz. The Gonzalo Grau y Su Timba Loca band presents Cuban music on Thursday, featuring the traditional timba, son, and guaracha dances. On Friday, the band Ogans presents a program of Afro-Brazilian music and dances. Dance instructors include Fernanda Mello and Silvana Marquina. Tomorrow through Friday, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-721-6500, $15.
