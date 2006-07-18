This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SWING OVERVIEW Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing festival presents Big Band Swing, featuring the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra led by trombonist Buddy Morrow.On Wednesday, the Brave Combo band plays requests from the audience, ranging from the cha-cha and salsa to rock and jazz. The Gonzalo Grau y Su Timba Loca band presents Cuban music on Thursday, featuring the traditional timba, son, and guaracha dances. On Friday, the band Ogans presents a program of Afro-Brazilian music and dances. Dance instructors include Fernanda Mello and Silvana Marquina. Tonight through Friday, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-721-6500, $15.

MODERN MOVES The Thomas/Ortiz dance company presents two premieres of Latininfluenced dance, “Mirabella,” inspired by the music of violinist Noel Pointer, and “Nevaeh.” The program also includes “Conbivir,” a piece inspired by a woman’s struggle with breast cancer.All pieces are choreographed by Ted Thomas and Frances Ortiz. Tomorrow–Saturday, 7:30 p.m.,Dance Theater Workshop,219 W.19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-924-0077, $25 general, $15 students.

CITY DEBUT The Company C ballet group debuts in New York with a program of works including Twyla Tharp’s “Country Dances” and Patrick Corbin’s “Partly Cloudy.”The group also performs “Hush” and “Aposiopesis,” both composed by the group’s director, Charles Anderson. Thursday–Sunday, 8 p.m., Joyce Theater SoHo, 155 Mercer St., between Prince and W. Houston streets, 212-334-7479, $25 general, $20 students and seniors.