JAPANESE CREATIONS The Lincoln Center Festival presents the American premiere of “Bones in Pages,” a program of dances inspired by sculpture, space, and time. The dances are choreographed by Saburo Teshigawara, and participating dancers include Kei Miyata and Rihoko Sato. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Rose Theater, Lincoln Center, Broadway and 60th Street, 212-721-6500, $20–50.

MODERN MOVES The Thomas/Ortiz dance company presents two premieres of Latin-influenced dance: “Mirabella,” inspired by the music of violinist Noel Pointer, and “Nevaeh.”The program also includes “Conbivir,” a piece inspired by a woman’s struggle with breast cancer. All pieces are choreographed by Ted Thomas and Frances Ortiz. Tonight–Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-924-0077, $25 general, $15 students.

CITY DEBUT The Company C ballet group makes its debut in New York with a program of works including Twyla Tharp’s “Country Dances” and Patrick Corbin’s “Partly Cloudy.”The group also performs “Hush” and “Aposiopesis,” both composed by the group’s director, Charles Anderson. Tonight–Sunday, 8 p.m., Joyce Theater SoHo, 155 Mercer St., between Prince and W. Houston streets, 212-334-7479, $25 general, $20 students and seniors.