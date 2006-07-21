Dance
BRAZILIAN SWING The band Ogans presents a program of Afro-Brazilian music and dances. Dance instructors include Fernanda Mello and Silvana Marquina. Friday, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-721-6500, $15.
JAPANESE CREATIONS The Lincoln Center Festival presents the American premiere of “Bones in Pages,” a program of dances inspired by sculpture, space, and time. The dances are choreographed by Saburo Teshigawara, and participating dancers include Kei Miyata and Rihoko Sato. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Rose Theater, Lincoln Center, Broadway and 60th Street, 212-721-6500, $20–50.
