PERCHANCE TO DREAM Symphony Space presents “Entresueno,” a two-part flamenco program including the pieces “La Penumbra” and “La Aurora.” The program is led by artistic director Edwin Aparicio. Performers include Eli “La Truco” and Oscar Valero, also known as “La Genoveva.” Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. 212-864-5400, $25–$40.

CULTURAL ASSET NO. 92 The New York State Theatre presents “A Legacy in Tradition: Kang Sun Young Dance Company.”The program features pieces choreographed by Ms. Young including “Tae Pyung Mu,” and a 14-piece traditional Korean orchestra. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, New York State Theatre, Broadway at 63rd Street, 212–870–5570, $25–$95.

DIASPORIC OFFERINGS Riverside Church and ArtMattan present the monthlong African Diaspora Summer Film Series. This week’s screenings include Michael Franti’s documentary “I Know I Am Not Alone” (2005), about the director’s travels through Israel, Iraq, and Palestine, and Rolf de Heer’s “The Tracker” (2002), about an Australian Aborigine who aids three policeman in tracking down a criminal. Friday and Saturday, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Ave., between 120th and 122nd streets, 212-870-6784, $10 general, $7 children, $40 for five screenings.