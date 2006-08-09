Dance
PERCHANCE TO DREAM Symphony Space presents “Entresueno,” a two-part flamenco program including the pieces “La Penumbra” and “La Aurora.” The program is led by artistic director Edwin Aparicio. Performers include Eli “La Truco” and Oscar Valero, also known as “La Genoveva.” Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. 212-864-5400, $25–$40.
