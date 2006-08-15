This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NORTH AND SOUTH STATES The Sudden Enlightenment Dance Company presents “Beyond the DMZ,” about the separation of Korean families caused by the political divide in the 1950s.The piece is choreographed by Hey Jeong Yoon and directed by Eun-Hee Kim. Thursday through Sunday, Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 5 p.m., Poet’s Den Theater, 309 E. 108 St., between First and Second avenues, 718-651-7725, $20 general, $15 students and seniors.

MODERN MOVES The Misnomer Dance Theater presents modern dance works by choreographer Chris Elam.Performers include Brynne Billingsley, Dorian Nuskind-Oder, and Coco Karol. Thursday through Sunday, August 27, Thursday-Friday and Sunday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 5 and 7 p.m., Brooklyn Lyceum, 227 4th Ave., between President and Union streets, Brooklyn, 866-469-2687, $20.