Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MODERN MOVES The Misnomer Dance Theater presents modern dance works by choreographer Chris Elam. Performers include Brynne Billingsley, Dorian Nuskind-Oder, and Coco Karol. Through Sunday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 5 and 7 p.m., Brooklyn Lyceum, 227 4th Ave., between President and Union streets, Brooklyn, 866-469-2687, $20.
