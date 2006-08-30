Dance
SUMMER FESTIVAL The HERE Arts Center presents the American Living Room festival, featuring Amanda Weir’s “Unfamiliar Comforts,” a dance and video performance. The piece is directed by Wes Hopper. Tonight, 8:30 p.m., 3LD Arts & Technology Center, 80 Greenwich St. at Rector Street, 212-868-4444, $15.
