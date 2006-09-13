Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
NOVEL PIECES Miller Theater presents “New Ballet Choreographers,” a program featuring dance works by Tom Gold, Edwaard Liang, and Brian Reeder. Musical performers include the Masada String Trio, the Chiara String Quartet, and pianist Marilyn Nonken. Tonight through Saturday, tonight, 7 p.m., Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Miller Theater, Columbia University, Broadway at 116th Street, 212-854-7799, $35.
