TWO-STEP The Staten Island Historical Society and the English Country Dancers of Historic Richmond Town present English country dancing classes throughout the fall. Instructors teach dances described in novels like Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” and “Emma.” Every Wednesday through November 22, 7 p.m., 441 Clarke Ave., between Tysen Court and St. Patrick’s Place, Staten Island, 718-351-1611 ext. 280, free.
