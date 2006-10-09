This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SO, YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE? As part of their Sugar Salon residency series, the dance department of Barnard College and the Williamsburg Art Nexus present a performance of four pieces by contemporary female choreographers. Featured artists include choreographers Susan Marshall and Ivy Baldwin. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $20.

DANCE UNDER THE STARS African-American choreographer Nicholas Leichter and his company, nicholasleichterdance, offer a free outdoor program of hip-hop and jazz dance. Pieces include “Carmina Burana.” Wednesday, 8 p.m.,World Financial Center Winter Garden, 220 Vesey St. and the West Side Highway, 212-945-0505, free.