Design
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BACK TO THE ROOTS The New York International Tribal and Textile Arts Show offers works from native cultures shown by galleries worldwide.The work of John Crawford,a modern sculptor whose forged iron pieces are informed by the native arts of Africa and Europe, is also on display. Saturday through Tuesday, May 23, Saturday, noon-8 p.m., Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Seventh Regiment Armory, 643 Park Ave. at 67th Street, 310-455-2886, $15 general, $50 for Saturday sneak preview.
