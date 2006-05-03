Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
EXPERIMENTAL SPORTS “Day de Dada” attempts to combine baseball with Dadaism. Audience members come up to bat and at each base, a Dada-inspired artist does a short performance for the runner. Saturday, 2 p.m., Staten Island Museum, 75 Stuyvesant Place at Wall Street, Staten Island, 718-727-1135, free.
