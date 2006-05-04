This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW BOOK ON THE SHELF The publication of Alice Walker’s newest children’s book, “There Is a Flower at the Tip of My Nose Smelling Me” (HarperCollins), is celebrated with an exhibition of illustrations by Stefano Vitale, as well as several workshops. Tonight, children’s reception 4-6 p.m., cocktail reception 6-8 p.m., the Children’s Museum of the Arts, 182 Lafayette St., between Broome and Grand streets, 212-274-0986, free.

SILKEN TALES Storyteller Pennylyn White presents Stories Along the Silk Road, featuring tales of Marco Polo as he travels through Tibet and the East in search of silk. Saturday, 2 p.m., Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-620-5000, free.

EXPERIMENTAL SPORTS “Day de Dada” attempts to combine baseball with Dadaism. Audience members come up to bat and at each base, a Dada-inspired artist does a short performance for the runner. Saturday, 2 p.m., Staten Island Museum, 75 Stuyvesant Place at Wall Street, Staten Island, 718-727-1135, free.