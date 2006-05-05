This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HELMETS ON In celebration of National Safe Kids Week, the NYPD hosts a day of children’s bicycle safety, offering discussions on sign recognition and proper signaling, and inspections of tykes’ bikes. Saturday, 11 a.m., New York City Police Museum, 100 Old Slip, between Water and South streets, 212-480-3100 ext. 101, free.

FLOWER POWER The Children’s Festival of Flowers, presented by the Jefferson Market Garden, celebrates spring, new blooms, and the Greenwich Village community. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Jefferson Market Garden, 70A Greenwich Ave. at 11th Street, 212-255-6096, free. Rain date: Sunday.

BROOKLYN BOUND The DUMBO Block Party features music from children’s performer Audra Rox, arts and crafts tables, and plenty of barbeque. Local artists are on hand to display their work, and a life-size version of Julius the Monkey by designer Paul Frank is on display. Sunday, 1 p.m., Pearl Street Triangle, 57 Pearl St. between Water and Front streets, DUMBO, Brooklyn, 917-981-8140, free.

EXPERIMENTAL SPORTS “Day de Dada” attempts to combine baseball with Dadaism. Audience members come up to bat and at each base, a Dada-inspired artist does a short performance for the runner. Saturday, 2 p.m., Staten Island Museum, 75 Stuyvesant Place at Wall Street, Staten Island, 718-727-1135, free.