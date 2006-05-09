The New York Sun

Join
National

Family

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Family
Family

MOVIE MAGIC The 74th Street Magic children’s center presents a Mother’s Day Children’s Movie Night, featuring a screening of “Charlotte’s Web.” Monday, May 15, 5:30 p.m., 510 E. 74th St. atYork Avenue, 212-737-2989, $10 general, $6 children.

JUNGLE GYM FUN The Central Park Playground Party combines outdoor fun with a fund-raiser to maintain the park’s 21 playgrounds. Live music and food are offered, along with plenty of quality time with jungle gyms. Wednesday, May 17, 5 p.m., Heckscher Playground, Seventh Avenue and Central Park South, between 61st and 63rd streets, 212-310-6617, $80 general, $45 children.

THE CANDY MAN CAN The Lenox Hill Neighborhood House presents its annual Kids In Candyland event to benefit the organization’s children’s programs, serving families on the East Side. Music, magic, and goodie bags are provided. Monday, May 22, 4:30 p.m., Dylan’s Candy Bar, 1011 Third Ave. at 60th Street, 212-744-5022 ext. 1355, $125 and up, $75 children.

Family
Family

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use