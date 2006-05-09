This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOVIE MAGIC The 74th Street Magic children’s center presents a Mother’s Day Children’s Movie Night, featuring a screening of “Charlotte’s Web.” Monday, May 15, 5:30 p.m., 510 E. 74th St. atYork Avenue, 212-737-2989, $10 general, $6 children.

JUNGLE GYM FUN The Central Park Playground Party combines outdoor fun with a fund-raiser to maintain the park’s 21 playgrounds. Live music and food are offered, along with plenty of quality time with jungle gyms. Wednesday, May 17, 5 p.m., Heckscher Playground, Seventh Avenue and Central Park South, between 61st and 63rd streets, 212-310-6617, $80 general, $45 children.

THE CANDY MAN CAN The Lenox Hill Neighborhood House presents its annual Kids In Candyland event to benefit the organization’s children’s programs, serving families on the East Side. Music, magic, and goodie bags are provided. Monday, May 22, 4:30 p.m., Dylan’s Candy Bar, 1011 Third Ave. at 60th Street, 212-744-5022 ext. 1355, $125 and up, $75 children.