FILM FUN An associate curator in the film and media department at MoMA, Charles Silver, hosts a screening of three children’s films as part of Ocularis, a forum for experimental film. The Laurel and Hardy film “Twice Two” is part of the matinee. Sunday, 1 p.m., Galapagos, 70 N. 6th St., between Kent and Wyeth avenues, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 646-420-0359, $7 general, $5 children.
