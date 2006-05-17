The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JUNGLE GYM FUN The Central Park Playground Party combines outdoor fun with a fund-raiser to maintain the park’s 21 playgrounds. Live music and food are offered, along with plenty of quality time with jungle gyms. Tonight, 5 p.m., Heckscher Playground, Seventh Avenue and Central Park South, between 61st and 63rd streets, 212-310-6617, $80 general, $45 children.

CLOWNING AROUND The Big Apple Circus presents “Grandma Goes to Hollywood,” a send-up of the glamour and glitz of the movie town. The event benefits Outreach Project, a Queens-based drug and alcohol treatment center for adolescents and adults. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Cunningham Park, Horace Harding Expressway at Grand Central Parkway, Fresh Meadows, Queens, 718-847-9233 ext. 310, $14-38.

