STELLINA’S RESCUE Matteo Pericoli reads from his new book, “The True Story of Stellina” (Knopf Young Readers), a story about a baby finch that Mr. Pericoli’s wife rescued from a city intersection. The author provided watercolor illustrations for the book. Saturday, 1 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave. at 21st Street, 212-255-4022, free.

WE ARE FAMILY Susan Kuklin reads from her book “Families” (Hyperion Children). Children from some of the families featured in her book are on hand to tell their stories. Saturday, 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

FILM FUN An associate curator in the film and media department at MoMA, Charles Silver, hosts a screening of three children’s films as part of Ocularis, a forum for experimental film. The Laurel and Hardy film “Twice Two” is part of the matinee. Sunday, 1 p.m., Galapagos, 70 N. 6th St., between Kent and Wyeth avenues, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 646-420-0359, $7 general, $5 children.

BALLERINAS GALORE An American Ballet Theatre performer, Caitlin Seither, reads “Cinderella” and talks to children about ballet. Sunday, 3 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 576 Second Ave. at 32nd Street, 212-685-3938, free.