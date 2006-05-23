The New York Sun

STORIES FOR ALL The Fort Greenmarket presents a summer-long Storytelling Festival. The storyteller Tammy Hall opens the festival, with a performance by the Heritage Organic Percussion. Saturday, 1 p.m., Fort Greene Park, from Myrtle Avenue to DeKalb Avenue and St. Edwards Street, 718-222-1461, free.

IMPROV FOR KIDS The nonprofit organization the Imagine Project offers workshops for children and teenagers to learn how to improvise on stage. The Project offers two free afternoon workshops, followed by a performance for parents at night. Monday, 1 p.m., Wings Theater, 154 Christopher St. at Washington Street, 718-851-8091, free.

