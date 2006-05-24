Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
IN THE CLUB Authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan read from their young adult book, “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” (Knopf), a story about two teenagers who meet in a rock club and relate their ordeals of failed relationships to each other. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.