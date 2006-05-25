The New York Sun

TWO MORE LAPS The New York Road Runners presents the seventh annual Running Partners track and field meet, featuring 500 participants from elementary to high school. The Running Partners program sponsors events for children who do not have access to physical education at their schools. Today, 10 a.m., Van Cortlandt Park, West 242nd Street and Broadway, Bronx, 212-423-2227, free.

TELLING STORIES The Fort Greene Park Greenmarket presents a summer-long storytelling festival. The storyteller Tammy Hall opens the festival with a performance by the Heritage Organic Percussion. Saturday, 1 p.m., Fort Greene Park, from Myrtle Avenue to DeKalb Avenue and St. Edwards Street, Brooklyn, 718-222-1461, free.

